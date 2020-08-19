GEORGE CARL GEISSLER George Carl Geissler, 85, of Wilmington, passed away of Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the husband of 65 years of Ellen Mae Ellington Geissler. Born in Springfield, MA, September 7, 1934, a son of the late Alexander G. Geissler and the late Rose Parault Geissler, he had served in the United States Air Force as a Aircraft Analyst Tech from 1951 to 1972, serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he had worked for the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corp., in East Hartford, CT for 22 years and was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church, Masonic Temple, and the Shriners. Besides his wife Ellen, he is survived by his children, Bonnie Lyn Geissler Martinez of Monson, MA, Carl George Geissler of Hebron, CT, and Sandra Ellen Geissler Merwin of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Kyra, Grahame, Stephanie, Ryan, Kyle, and Samantha; and his sister, Gloria Teresa Cywanowski of Ludlow, MA. He was predeceased by his sister Helen Mae Koenig. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Freedom Baptist Church, 802 North College Rd., in Wilmington, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will be in Harris Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Youngsville, NC. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com