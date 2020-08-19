1/
George Carl Geissler
1934 - 2020
GEORGE CARL GEISSLER George Carl Geissler, 85, of Wilmington, passed away of Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the husband of 65 years of Ellen Mae Ellington Geissler. Born in Springfield, MA, September 7, 1934, a son of the late Alexander G. Geissler and the late Rose Parault Geissler, he had served in the United States Air Force as a Aircraft Analyst Tech from 1951 to 1972, serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he had worked for the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corp., in East Hartford, CT for 22 years and was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church, Masonic Temple, and the Shriners. Besides his wife Ellen, he is survived by his children, Bonnie Lyn Geissler Martinez of Monson, MA, Carl George Geissler of Hebron, CT, and Sandra Ellen Geissler Merwin of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Kyra, Grahame, Stephanie, Ryan, Kyle, and Samantha; and his sister, Gloria Teresa Cywanowski of Ludlow, MA. He was predeceased by his sister Helen Mae Koenig. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Freedom Baptist Church, 802 North College Rd., in Wilmington, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will be in Harris Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Youngsville, NC. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Freedom Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Freedom Baptist Church
August 19, 2020
Dear Samantha and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Please accept our sympathies.
David and Cheryl Ellis
Cheryl Ellis
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. George, we attended Freedom Baptist church together. We were able to hear how he and Mrs. Ellen met, got married, etc at a valentine's day banquet, years ago, I know she will miss him! Prayers to her and the family.
Crystal Gore
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
To my Uncle George, you have been in my life since the day you met Aunt Ellen on the bus. Family is everything and you will be missed. Rest in peace and you don't need that oxygen anymore. Love you!
Jeanette Joines Barber
Family
August 18, 2020
Uncle George. We love you and you will be missed
Barbara Powell
Family
August 18, 2020
