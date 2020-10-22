GEORGE CLINTON LEWIS, JR. George Clinton Lewis, Jr., 85, passed away at his home on Friday, October 16th, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. George was born August 9th, 1935, to Selena Gilbert Lewis and George Clinton Lewis, Sr., near Black River, North Carolina. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1953, where he played for the football and swim teams, and participated in ROTC. After school, George was a lifeguard at Greenfield Lake, attended Wilmington College, and served in the US Army. He traveled to Alaska, Ft. Lewis, and the West Coast with the US Army. In 1960, George worked as a StarNews reporter. A year later he joined United Press International, reporting stories to radio and TV stations in the Midwest. Thereafter George joined the Merchant Marines and traveled to Brazil, where he worked for an English language newspaper. George returned to Southeastern North Carolina in the mid-1960s and worked in construction and farming before entering commercial landscaping, founding Good Earth Associates, Inc. in 1973, which he owned and operated until his death. George was predeceased by his wife of over 40 years, Rebecca Rosalee Burgess Lewis, sister, Mary Jane Lewis, brother, Charles David Lewis, mother, Selena Gilbert Lewis, and father, George Clinton Lewis, Sr. He is survived by his son, Marcus Skye Lewis, daughters, Jane and Elizabeth Lewis, son-in-law, David Tucker Hill, and grandchildren, John Elliot Lewis, Donovan, Arlo, and Felix Hill. A small gathering was held Sunday, Oct. 18th at his family's farm in Castle Hayne, in memorial. George's internment service will be announced this Spring and take place at Oakdale cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com