1/1
George Clinton Lewis Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE CLINTON LEWIS, JR. George Clinton Lewis, Jr., 85, passed away at his home on Friday, October 16th, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. George was born August 9th, 1935, to Selena Gilbert Lewis and George Clinton Lewis, Sr., near Black River, North Carolina. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1953, where he played for the football and swim teams, and participated in ROTC. After school, George was a lifeguard at Greenfield Lake, attended Wilmington College, and served in the US Army. He traveled to Alaska, Ft. Lewis, and the West Coast with the US Army. In 1960, George worked as a StarNews reporter. A year later he joined United Press International, reporting stories to radio and TV stations in the Midwest. Thereafter George joined the Merchant Marines and traveled to Brazil, where he worked for an English language newspaper. George returned to Southeastern North Carolina in the mid-1960s and worked in construction and farming before entering commercial landscaping, founding Good Earth Associates, Inc. in 1973, which he owned and operated until his death. George was predeceased by his wife of over 40 years, Rebecca Rosalee Burgess Lewis, sister, Mary Jane Lewis, brother, Charles David Lewis, mother, Selena Gilbert Lewis, and father, George Clinton Lewis, Sr. He is survived by his son, Marcus Skye Lewis, daughters, Jane and Elizabeth Lewis, son-in-law, David Tucker Hill, and grandchildren, John Elliot Lewis, Donovan, Arlo, and Felix Hill. A small gathering was held Sunday, Oct. 18th at his family's farm in Castle Hayne, in memorial. George's internment service will be announced this Spring and take place at Oakdale cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:30 PM
the Farm in Castle Hayne
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
the Farm in Castle Hayne
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
I just saw today that George passed, what a incredible talent he was, my heart goes out to His family.
Wanda Thorpe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved