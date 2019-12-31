|
GEORGE "DOC" "DOC" HUNNICUTT At 96, George "Doc" Hunnicutt recounted, "I was born in Franklin on the fifth day of January 1923, the youngest of six. Mama was 42 when I was born. I used to joke with her, 'You made a bad mistake when you had me.' Mama would just laugh and shake her head." Doc loved bluegrass music, telling stories, and his family. On many occasions' callers could hear Maybelle Carter in the background singing "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." Doc believed in the circle of family and kept the family tied together through the fond memories he shared. Until the last few days of his life, George entertained us all with remembrances from the past. "I was two or three years old when Daddy bought the old Junaluska Inn. It was on twenty-nine acres, a mile and a half from the courthouse. I grew up there. My parents rented rooms to teachers...judges...solicitors...and whoever else came by. "Daddy was a railroad agent. We didn't have electricity in town-used carbide lights. So, Daddy quit his job to join a group of investors promoting building a dam to generate electricity for the town. Financially it didn't turn out so good for him, but the town got electricity. "After that, Daddy had a funeral business. He buried a lot of soldiers who died in France from the flu epidemic. He never took one penny for burying all those boys. Mama worked at home to raise six children. She also brought three of our relatives out of Georgia to live with us. Ellison and Mae Jackson and Annette Camp had lost everything they had in the Civil War. They lived with us all my life. 'Cud'in Mae' was just like a mama to me." One of Doc's fondest memories was eating dinner with his cousin, Margaret Mitchell, author of Gone with the Wind. "My granddaddy and Margaret Mitchell's grandmother were brother and sister. I ate dinner with Margaret one day at the Capital City Club in Atlanta. That was after she had written Gone with The Wind. Margaret was a very nice lady, and I enjoyed spending time with her. She died not long after that." Doc's three sisters, Katherine, Mae, and Sue were all schoolteachers. "My sisters, Sue and Katherine, went to Greensboro to Women's College. Sue graduated in music-she played the violin. They were both going to teach, but the Depression hit and there weren't any jobs to be had. Katherine went all the way to Washington and told them she needed to go to work! They offered her a job in New Mexico teaching on a reservation. Katherine lived there all her life. Sue stayed home, and Mae, who never went to college, married Gilmore Crawford and taught in a little country school near home. "My oldest brother was Emory. He was twenty years older than me. Daddy died when he was 61 in 1941 when I was 18 years old. Emory was just like my daddy—he took care of me. He took me to my first Georgia football game. It was a night game against South Carolina. When all the South Carolina players ran onto the field they had squirrel tails taped to the backs of their helmets, but after the first offensive play, there weren't any squirrel tails to be seen. Georgia beat them 28 to nothing. "My brother Charles was 18 months older. Charles wrote me one letter in my life when we were both in the service in WWII. He was stationed in England during the war as a navigator on a B-17 and wrote if I was in a safe place to stay there. He didn't want me to see combat. After the war, Charles and I went to Georgia on the GI bill. Charles was a lot smarter than I was. I remember Daddy and Charles would sit and work algebra together. They were both sharp men." The University of Georgia played a significant role in Doc's life. "I met Barbara at Georgia in 1948, and we got married in 1950. I majored in agronomy and dairy production. At the time, Charles and I owned a small dairy farm together in Franklin. I bought Charles out, and Barbara and I became dairy farmers. In 1956, I returned to Georgia to become a veterinarian. One of my professors hired me to work in diagnostic laboratories in North Carolina. These laboratories were set up to support the agricultural community, and I tried to work in all of them. My favorite was located in Edenton, NC right on the Albemarle Sound. I had a brand-new boat when we moved to Edenton, but I didn't know how to handle it in those big waters. My neighbor, Jim Kinion, taught me how to fish in that boat. Jim was raised in Bath, NC on the Pamlico Sound where he grew up fishin'. He knew exactly where the 'honey holes' were. We'd troll for 90 minutes every morning before going to work and would catch four or five good sized striped bass for dinner." On Monday, December 16th, two weeks from his 97th birthday celebration, George "Doc" Hunnicutt, DVM, left the circle of his three children and their families, Lyle and Holly Hunnicutt, grandsons Travis and Evan of Wilmington and Adam of Boston, MA, Renee and John Brooks of Asheville, Gina and Wes Hunt of Jackson, MI, granddaughter Megan of Ann Arbor, Mi, grandson Spenser of Detroit, MI, six great grandchildren of Wilmington, and his admiring extended family. He is now in the circle of those who went before him including his parents, wife, and siblings, likely still regaling stories that bind us all together-the circle will never be broken. Fitting to the man, a celebration of life will be held in the spring in Western North Carolina where many stories will be remembered.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019