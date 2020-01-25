|
|
GEORGE EARL LYNDON, JR. George Earl Lyndon, Jr., died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. He was born March 13, 1927 to George Earl Lyndon, Sr. and Annie Shaw Lyndon. He attended the Thomasville, NC City Schools and then graduated from Brevard College, High Point College (now High Point University) and Duke University. George served in the US Navy during World War II aboard the Destroyer USS Sperry. In 1945, he married his college sweetheart, Billie Hancock, who became his devoted wife for 74 years. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, are one son, Michael, and a sister, Betty Lyndon Gordon. Surviving in addition to his wife, are daughter Kimberly Lyndon Moore and husband Jay, four grandchildren: Sarah Moore Iandoli and husband David, Michael Moore and wife Marcy, and Thomas and Daniel Moore of the home: two great-grandchildren Isabella Iandoli and Mallory Moore. Also surviving is a brother, Bob S. Lyndon and wife Gayle of Kernersville, and many well-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. George was a minister of the United Methodist Church in the Western North Carolina Conference for twenty-two years, during which he served as senior pastor in several churches of the Conference, but also served as Director of Radio and Television Ministries, including a long-running and popular Sunday evening radio program, "The Word-And Music". He co-sponsored a United Methodist Medical Mission to Africa that covered remote areas of six African countries. Upon returning from the month-long mission, he spoke in dozens of churches, civic groups and private schools, raising thousands and thousands of dollars in money, equipment, medicine and other supplies for those countries. While still a minister, George became concerned about the lack of education or skills of many inmates in our prison system, and decided he might best serve within the Department of Correction. He accepted a position with that Department where he remained for twenty-nine years until his retirement, being named through a governor's appointment, special assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Correction, and visiting every prison unit in the state, helping to set up vocational courses and classes in basic education. Many inmates earned their GED's and attended college to become productive citizens. Even after his retirement, he still received calls and letters of gratitude from former inmates. Because of the valuable and tireless work in his field, George was awarded by Governor Jim Hunt the highest civilian honor a governor bestows: "The Order of the Long Leaf Pine". Upon George's retirement at the age of 77, Governor Mike Easley took a very unusual step in naming him a second time to the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine" in affirmation of the remarkable accomplishments of George. He loved his work, but most of all, he loved God and his family. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington with a reception to follow in the Gathering area. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 25, 2020