GEORGE EUGENE MILLS George Eugene Mills, age 83 of Rocky Point passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home. He was born in Columbus County, NC on April 9, 1936, to George Guy Mills and Pearl Newell Mills. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Autry Mills; sisters, Martha Howlett and Katie Cook; brothers, Wesley Mills and Kenneth Mills. He was a member of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church and was retired with 31 1/2 years at Federal Paper and International Paper at Riegelwood. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy. George is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Jimmy Pound and Kari and Marvin Price; five grandchildren, Angela Garland (Doug), Bryan Pound (Stephanie), Brandon Price (Julie), Brent Price (Cassie) and Bristin Bedwell (Rick); 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kathleen Hatfield, Joyce Chinn, and Betty Gmytruk; and one brother, Charlie Mills; and a special friend, Goldie Poindexter. The family will see friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 2 pm Friday, June 14, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Lundy Logue and Rev. Jimmy Pound. Burial will be in Oleander Memorial Gardens. Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019