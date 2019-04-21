|
GEORGE FRANKLIN ELLIS, JR. George Franklin Ellis, Jr., entered the gates of Heaven Thursday morning, April 18, 2019. He was lovingly known by family and friends as Junior. He always had a smile, a joke, and a story to tell. Junior was retired from Southern Wood Piedmont. He loved the outdoors. Anytime of the year, he would find an outdoor project to work on. For many years, he had a beautiful garden and shared his harvest with others. Junior lived life simply and yet to the fullest through all God had provided him. Junior was born January 29,1925, in Columbus county to Lila Grace and George Ellis, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bessie Ellis; sister, Bernice Grimsley; brothers, Clyde, Joe, and Harold Ellis; and his precious dog, Toby. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ellis, a step-son. Rick Kaufman; two step-daughters, Lisa Leonhardt (Doug), Karen Kaufman; sister-in-laws, Lois King (Mickey), Gail Nunn, Sandi Norris; and special extended family members, Eula Mae (Buck) Potter and Margo Richardson. Junior is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as, several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. James Appel, Dr. Greg Viehman, Dr. Matthew Messier, and their medical staff for the excellent care they gave Junior over the years. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 2pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Funeral Service will be held at 2pm with Interment to follow at the Ellis-Peterson Cemetery near Bolton, NC. The kiss of the sun for pardon. The song of the birds for mirth. One is nearer God's heart in a garden. Than anywhere else on earth. Author, Dorothy Frances Gurney Condolences may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019