GEORGE LAPINSKY George Lapinsky, of Wilmington, died Monday, September 9, 2109 at his residence. He grew up in West Hazelton, PA. and served in the US Army, rising to the rank of Corporal. He earned his bachelors degree in math/science from Elmira College in NY and enjoyed a 40 year career at Corning Glass Works as a senior mechanical engineer. George was a longtime parishioner and usher at St. Stanislaus and served his community as head of Helping Hands. Among his hobbies, he was an avid beach comber with many "treasures" from Wrightsville Beach. He and Celia never missed a chance to dance to their favorite Polka's. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Celia, children; Cynthia and Bill Cannon, Mary Ellen and Mark Claypool, David and Melanie Lapinsky, Anne Marie Buona, Sharon and Gene Kozek, James and Elizabeth Burke, and Mary and John McCormick, and his many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Mark Lapinsky. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Helping Hands or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 15, 2019