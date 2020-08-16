GEORGE LOYAL BALL III George Loyal Ball III unexpectedly entered the gates of heaven on August 12th, 2020. He was born January 23rd, 1937 to George L. Ball Jr and Helen Ellsworth Ball who preceded him in death. George was raised on a farm in Mars, Pennsylvania and was a proud historian of the Ball family business' and Hereford Farms. He Graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a Bachelor of Science degree and earned his Master's Degree in Chemistry at the University of Louisville, Ky. George had a very accomplished career with Monsanto including patents on an artificial kidney and a vibration damper material for marine applications that is still in use today. George also worked as a contractor with the US government on explosives used to trigger atomic bombs. However, George's greatest joy was using his vast knowledge to mentor other young entrepreneurs with his twenty years of volunteering as a member of SCORE (Service Corps Of Retired Executives). He was an avid photographer and a member of the Cape Fear Camera Club and always had his camera with him. He chronicled every event he attended as well as family gatherings and every meal he ate. He loved to travel and visited many countries. He taught his wife Shirley how to dance and was a board member of the New Hanover Cotillion, a ball room dance group. He also served as president of the Senior Men's Club, one of his favorite organizations. George also was a member of: The Jazz Society, The Wilmington Executive Club, Scottish Rite Dayton, Ohio Chapter and the Cape Fear Sail and Power Squadron. He is survived by his adoring wife Shirley Ball, his son Craig L. (Bekki), stepsons Stuart Loesch (Susan), Kevin Loesch (Kim), Keith Loesch (Dawn), Andrew Loesch (Stacey), nine grandchildren Bryce, Nathan, Nicholas, Cailin, Hannah, Foster, Abbie, Sophie and Sadie, and three sisters Ann McKay, Helaine Eckstein and Sandy Davenport. George was an incredible person and lived by his life's motto: For when the one great scorer comes to write against your name he writes- not that you won or lost - but how you played the game. There will be a celebration of this amazing man's life at an upcoming date. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com