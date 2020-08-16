Uncle George, "Thanks for the memories". The memory of you dressing up as Santa Clause to surprise us with a visit, bombarding you one Christmas morning in bed to get you up so we could open presents and twirling around the dance floor, and many more, but as we all know there are pictures to tell the stories. We will miss you.

Shirley and Craig I send to you my most heartfelt condolences for the loss of your beloved husband and father.

Tracy OBrien

Family