GEORGE MCMILLAN ANTLEY George, 79, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born October 2, 1940 at Bulluck Hospital on Front Street in Wilmington NC, the son of McMillan Antley and Dorothy King Antley. His parents preceded him in death. He grew up in Wilmington and attended the New Hanover County school system and was a proud member of the New Hanover High School Class of 1958. He began a life of service to his country, state, and community the day after his 17th birthday when he joined the NC Army National Guard. Two years later he received an honorable discharge from the organization when he joined the United States Air Force. After four years of service as a medical technician at Hickham AFB in Honolulu, HI, he returned to Wilmington after receiving an honorable discharge. While attending a meeting of the Civil Air Patrol (an axillary of the USAF) which he had been a member of in his youth, he met a beautiful 18-year-old named Mary Joyce Mixon. She became the love of his life when they were married in 1964. On his death they had been married 56 years. He joined the Wilmington Police Department in 1964 and served there as a patrolman until 1966 when he joined the Wrightsville Police Department as a patrolman, was promoted to a Lieutenant in the Detective Division and then to Chief of Police which he served for 17 years until his retirement in 1996. He served on the board of several organizations during his years of service. He was President of the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Officers Association for two terms. Also, he was a past President of the North Carolina Police Executives Association. He was a life member of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. He was a member of the North Carolina Training and Standards Commission, which directs and sets requirements for all state and local law enforcement officers. He served on several state committees which advised law enforcement on how to comply with court decisions effecting personnel such as Americans with Disabilities Act and the Garcia Decision which dealt with law enforcement overtime. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Mixon Antley; daughters: Holly Walton (Richard) of Monroe, NC and their children, SFC Richard C Walton (Allie) of Honolulu, HI; George Walton of Astoria NY and great-grandchildren, Owen and Oliver Walton; Trisha Antley of Wilmington, and her children Alan Boyette (Kellee) of La Habra, CA and Hunter Boyette of Wilmington, NC and Joyce Antley of the home; brother, Daniel Antley (Ruth) of Wilmington NC and sister, Mary Antley Bland (Graham) of Bristol, VA; many nieces and nephews and his faithful canine companion Rikki Shae Antley. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com
. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.