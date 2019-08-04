|
GEORGE POIRIER George Poirier left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on August 3, 2019. George was preceded in death by his parents George Henri and Antoinette Poirier, his son Stephen Poirier, his first wife, the mother of his children, Rita Lavoie Poirier, his second wife Ann Toler Wicker Poirier and his son-in-law, Gary Pierce. George was born in Berlin, New Hampshire April 18, 1934. After graduating from Notre Dame High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force. After being assigned to many states and Canada, George's last assignment was in 1961 at Fort Fisher AFS in Kure Beach, NC. He fell in love with the area and decided in 1964, after 10 years of active service to make Wilmington, N.C. home for his family. George was a General Agent with Allstate Insurance Company for 32 years, retiring in 1996. George is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Neal Poirier, two daughters Debra P. Brown (Rick), Suzanne P. Pierce, one step-daughter, Elizabeth S. Hinkle (Norman) two brothers Larry Poirier (Gladys), Rene Poirier (Rita), a sister Jeanne P. Pigeon Maurice). Nine grandchildren, Brandon Poirier (Samantha), Krystal R. Greenhaw(Zach), David Brown (Emmie), Bobby Brown (Kristina), Alycia R. Curtis (Zac), Nathan Brown, Brian Pierce (Meredith), Gary Michael Pierce (Brittany) and Meagan Pierce, two step grandchildren, Katharyn H. Davis and Jonathan Hinkle. Ten great grandchildren Hayden Poirier, Liam Poirier, Oakley Greenhaw, Dawson Brown, Candence Brown, Duncan Brown, Nya Brown, Tinley Brown, Quinn Pierce, Leena Pierce and two step great grandchildren Blake Vining and Mackenzi Davis. Two stepsons, Robbie Wicker (Laura), Scott Wicker, step-daughter Dare Wicker O'Connor, (John). A celebration of George's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC, officiated by Pastor Jeff Loman, at a later date. George requested in lieu of flowers you make a donation to Cape Fear Hospice; 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N. C. 28401 or Wells Bible Study with First Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 4, 2019