GEORGE "DUKE" PUGH, SR. George "Duke" Pugh, Sr., son of the late David Pugh, Sr. and Amanda Wright Pugh was born May 3, 1921 in Clarendon County, South Carolina. He departed this earthly life on March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae; his only son, George Jr.; granddaughter, L. Denise and grandson, "His" Brian Keith "Sleepy" White. George, affectionately called "DUKE" was a member of St. Stephen AME Church for 50+ years. This year in January he was honored as a "Pillar" of St. Stephen AME Church 85+ years old. Duke was employed with the City of Wilmington for 34 years as one of the first Meter Readers. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his loving daughter, Lillie Pugh Shrewsberry; loving granddaughter, LaShawn T. White and her son, LaManuel; great-grandson, Deunte and his children, Aaron Jr., Jamari, and Kenndi; 2 great-granddaughters and their kids; raised like a daughter, Delores Carter Belen; devoted cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Pugh, Sr. and family; devoted cousins-in- law, Mrs. Lillie Martin Robinson and family; other dear and loving family members including, Leroy Shiver Jr., Tony Gore, the Pugh, Rivers, Junious , LeSine, Miller and Canty families as well as our South Carolina, Virginia and White Plains, NY families; other relatives and thousands of loving friends and YOU. There will be NO Service. Visitation ONLY will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. The family wishes to thank Cedar Cove Assisted Living for their dedicated services rendered to Mr. Pugh. A Service of John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 1, 2020