GEORGE R. HUNTLEY, SR. (BOB) George Robert "Bob" Huntley, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born December 8, 1936 in St. Petersburg, FL, son of the late George W. Huntley and Ruth Faw Hendley. His step-father, Emmett W. Hendley, and sister, Betty Cloninger, preceded him in death. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was a realtor with Intracoastal Realty Corporation, and also worked with Andrews Mortuary. He is survived by his wife, Julia C. Huntley; two step-daughters, Karen Erb and Sara Erb; step-grandson, Michael Erb, and Michael's children, Emily Erb, Riley Erb; a special niece, Terri Byers and family; and his beloved dog, "Daisy". A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mark Catholic Church. The family will greet friends at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at 2:00pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to: St. Mark Catholic Church, 1011 Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2019