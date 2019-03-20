|
|
GEORGE RICHARD TRUXILLO George Richard Truxillo, affectionately known as "PePaw" went to be with the Lord on March 18th, 2019. He was born on October 11th, 1950, the son of the late George Adam Truxillo and surviving mother, Patty Lou Truxillo in Virginia Beach, VA He is survived by: his sister, Julie Groton, her husband Eddie Groton and niece Amber Groton (Virginia Beach, VA), his brother David Truxillo (Virginia Beach, VA), sister-in-law Jennifer Van-Davier and husband Walter Van-Davier (Chesapeake, VA), niece Hannah Carey and husband Brandon Carey (Suffolk, VA), and nephew Joshua Van-Davier (San Francisco, CA), brother-in-law Fred Awe, niece Dawn Awe and great niece Melissa Sue Awe- Prouty (Virginia Beach, VA). He is also survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy Truxillo, his son Dr. Richard R. Truxillo, daughter-in-law Patricia Truxillo, and his two precious grandchildren Ava and Max (Roanoke, VA). Mr. Truxillo was a graduate of Old Dominion University with a heart for teaching and previously taught public high school. He then was a buyer for Finley's fine jewelry in the Midwest. He was a vice president for Macy's jewelry division in Georgia. He worked for Seiko as a sales representative for 17 years and received the Salesman of the Year award. He most recently worked for Belk Stores, Inc in sales at Mayfaire Town Center. He was a long time Sunday school teacher and member at Sunset Park Baptist Church for 35 years. He was a former superintendent of the Sunday school department. He worked together with his wife as director of the young adult class. He served as deacon in the church and was the chairman of the pastor search committee. George also loved to sing. He was an active choir member and often sang solos for special music. He loved his choir members, Sunday school class, neighbors and his church dearly. George was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He served the Lord with gladness. A funeral service will be held at Sunset Park Baptist Church, 231 Central Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Friday, March 22 conducted by Rev. Chris Wroten and Brother Hugh Folds. Visitation at 2PM and funeral service following at 3PM. Mr. Truxillo will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, VA next week in a private ceremony with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sunset Park Baptist Church, 231 Central Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28401 Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019