George Steven "Steve" Webb

George Steven "Steve" Webb Obituary
GEORGE STEVEN "STEVE" WEBB George Steven "Steve" Webb, 81, of Sneads Ferry, founder of Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More in Raleigh, NC, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC, following complications from open heart surgery. A celebration of life is planned at some future time. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Bouldin Webb of Sneads Ferry; daughter, Kelly Webb Werdin of Oak Island; stepson Troy Beal of Raleigh; 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Creg Webb and "Trae" Webb. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or the SPCA of Wake County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019
