George Seaman
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church on Wrightsville Beach
George Taylor Seaman Obituary
CAPT GEORGE SEAMAN (USCG-RET) George Taylor Seaman, 86, of Wilmington, NC passed away at home on February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Fay Seaman; son, George Seaman (Tara) of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church on Wrightsville Beach with reception to follow. In remembrance, contributions may be made in memory of George to the U.S.C.G.A. Class of 1954 Endowment. Please make checks payable to U.S.C.G.A. Alumni Association, 47 Mohegan Ave, New London, CT 06320. Note in memo line: Class of 1954 Endowment or online at www.cgaalumni.org/gift . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019
