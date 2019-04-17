|
GEORGE THOMAS HUTCHINSON George Thomas Hutchinson, 98, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington. He was born in Wadesboro, NC, on February 27, 1921, son of the late James Allen Hutchinson and Maybelle Williamson Hutchinson. Mr. Hutchinson retired as a Production Manager with the Star-News Newspaper with forty-seven years of service. He was a member of Orient Masonic Lodge #395 A.F. & A.M. Surviving is his wife, Mary DeVane Hutchinson; step-daughter, Lisa Swann; daughter-in-law, Rachel Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kim Balderson, Danny Hutchinson, Devonna Bolden, Will Hutchinson, Hillary Thomsen, and Kris Hutchinson; a brother, James Allen Hutchinson, Jr. of Grandy, NC; and sisters, Maybelle Hutchinson McCoy Clanton of Darlington, SC, Mary Lee Hutchinson Andrews of Darlington, SC, and Carrie Curtis Hutchinson Kirby of Pisgah Forest, NC; and numerous extended family members. His first wife, Martha Frances Farrow passed away in 1980. Other deceased family include sons, Thomas Hutchinson and William Hutchinson; sisters, Geneva (Bea) Hutchinson and Martha Elizabeth (Tinker) Hutchinson McNeese King; and a brother, Bennie Elliott Hutchinson. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, with the Rev. Ron Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence as you are able to come by. Flowers are welcomed or a donation to one's favorite charity is appreciated.
