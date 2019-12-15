|
GEORGE TRUDELL DUBAR George Trudell Dubar, known as "Trudell", died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Peak Resources in Wilmington, NC. Trudell was the second oldest child born to the late Flecksie Dubar, Sr. and Marjorie Salter Dubar. George graduated from Armour High School in Riegelwood, NC. Shortly afterwards he went into the US Army. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he attended Cape Fear Community College and later got a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from the University of the District of Columbia. He worked many years for the Federal Government as an Accounting Technician in Washington, DC. Trudell loved his music and dancing. When his nieces and nephews were around, he would light up. He loved children. Trudell was preceded in death by his older brother James Evanninate Dubar, Sr. He Leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Bernetha Council (David), Rosetta Williams, Rhonda Dubar and Marva Dubar; brothers, Flecksie Dubar, Jr. and Dwight Dubar; sister-in-law, Arthelia Dubar; aunts, Elouise Porter and Ethel Salter; uncle, Clemon Porter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church Cemetery, Riegelwood, NC. Visitation will be today, Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:30 -4:00 PM at the Willie L. Shaw Jr. Memorial Chapel. The family would like to thank his family, doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Peak Resources for all the love that was shown to him and the excellent care that was given to him. A special thanks goes out to his sister, Rosetta who has been there for Trudell at all times.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 15, 2019