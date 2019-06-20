|
|
GEORGE WALTER GARDNER George Walter Gardner, 80, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center, Wilmington, NC. He was born on March 7 1939, in Suffolk, VA, the son of the late Oscar Kennedy Gardner and Esther Marie Holland Gardner. Also remembered is his brother, Thomas Hartful Johnson, a sister-in-law, Sarah Miles Johnson, mother-in-law, Georgene Shelly Smyth and father-in-law, Karl Benjamin Smyth, all of who preceded George in death. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Carol Smyth Gardner; two daughters, Susan Kimberly Gardner of Wilmington and Karen Elizabeth Mayo and husband Alan Mayo and grandson, Tyler Mayo, all of Wilmington; nephew, Miles Thomas Johnson of Raleigh, NC; niece Annie Marie Stamm of Cary, NC; and brother-in-law, Shelly B. Smyth and wife Jeanne of Tyler, TX. George graduated cum laude from Wake Forest College, Winston-Salem, NC in 1961 with a BS in Biology and was a graduate of US Army Intelligence Corps School, Ft. Holabird, MD. From 1962 - 1965 he served as a Special Agent with the US Army Intelligence Corps, 111th Intelligence Corps Group, Miami Field Office. Following his military service he worked form 1965 - 1995 as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative for Eli Lilly and Company, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where he was involved in the introduction of Humulin to the South Florida Market in 1982. George was a passionate leader in the Wilmington Prostate Cancer Support Group and an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, serving on the Outreach Committee and active in the Bible Sunday School Class. He was a recipient of the 20-year recognition for commitment to lifelong learning by participating in College Day at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He was also a member of the National Space Society, the Bluefish Society and was a Master Gardner. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Tal Madison officiating. The family wishes to express a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who have provided care over the past years. A very special thank you to friend, Jerry Cribbs for helping George appreciate the magic of music. Please consider memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Grace United Methodist Church Music Memorial Fund, 401 Grace St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 20, 2019