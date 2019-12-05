|
|
GEORGIA CAROLE PROVOST MATTHEWS Winnabow- Georgia Carole Provost Matthews, 68, passed away at her home on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born December 30, 1950 a daughter to the late, Fred Warren and Vera Morton Provost. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Carole was a great mother and friend and loved to play Bingo at many different places. She also love to spend time with the family pet Katie. She is survived by daughters, Stephanie Morrison (Scott) of Boiling Springs Lake and Lane Thompson of Leland; son, Jimmy Matthews (Lee) of Burgaw; grandchildren, Nathan, Kelsey, Kristen, Hannah, and Jake; great granddaughter, Zelda; sisters, Glenda Milligan of Hubert, Louise Smith of Hubert, Bonnie Rhodes of Jacksonville, Connie Kellum of Wilmington, and Sarah Jane Romero of Hubert; brother, Warren Provost of Swansboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hardy Matthews, Sr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way, Midway Park, NC 28544 or to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 212 Piney Grove Rd., Swansboro, NC 28584 or to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 159, Hubert, NC 28539. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 5, 2019