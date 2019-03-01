|
GEORGIA COBB JOYNER Georgia Cobb Joyner, 79, of Wilmington, NC died February 25th, 2019 surrounded by the love and support of family, friends and caregivers. Born in Goldsboro on January 18, 1940, Georgia was the youngest child of Donnell B. Cobb, MD and Sara Borden Cobb. She attended Goldsboro High School and St. Mary's School in Raleigh before graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After completing school, Georgia moved to Charlotte, where she worked for Wachovia Bank & Trust and met her future husband, William Henry Joyner, Jr. They enjoyed their time in Charlotte before making their home in Wilmington. Georgia had a magical childhood in Goldsboro with her abundant fun-loving family. She cherished memories of summers on the coast with family and friends at Morehead, and in the mountains with cousins and friends at Camp Merrie-Woode. Her experiences and life-long friendships from St. Mary's School also held a special place in Georgia's heart. In Wilmington, Georgia and Bill raised their three children, enjoyed many fun summers with friends and family at Wrightsville Beach and became active members of the community. Later in life, they enjoyed many trips across the country and abroad. Georgia and Bill enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his death in 2013. Georgia is survived by her three children and their spouses: Elizabeth "Betsy" Joyner Parker and her husband Paul of Wilmington; William Henry Joyner, III and his wife Jenny of Charlotte; and Mildred Joyner Long and her husband Patrick of Chapel Hill. Georgia was blessed with nine grandchildren whom she adored: Georgia Borden Parker, Paul Conroy Parker, Jr., Lillian Geiger Parker, William Joyner Parker, Eliza Wilson Joyner, William Henry Joyner IV, Patrick Goodwin Joyner, Julia Borden Long and John Hannon Long. Georgia was preceded in death by her eldest sister, Mildred Cobb Carr of Winston-Salem, NC, and is survived by her loving sister and brother, Sara Cobb Shores of Hickory, and Donnell Borden Cobb, Jr. of Raleigh. She is also survived by an extended family of special nieces, nephews and cousins. Georgia was completely devoted to her family. Georgia was an active member of her community and formed many special friendships that grew from these experiences. In her early years, she participated in the Junior League of Wilmington and had many fond memories of the annual Follies at Thalian Hall. She was a devoted member of St. James Parish where she contributed to the St. Anne's, St. Martha's and Altar Guilds for many years. She enjoyed years of service as a member of the Ministering Circle where she was committed to expanding the nursing scholarships at Cape Fear Community College and UNCW. She cultivated her love of art at St. John's Art Museum and enriched her love of history and historic homes as a member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of North Carolina. Georgia had many fond memories of the friends, outings and parties hosted by her garden club and found such delight in her backyard rose garden during her last years. She always looked forward to her regular bridge games, trips, walks, lunches and nights out with friends (and still did, even in her last days). The family would like to express their gratitude for all of the love, support and devotion from her special friends, doctors, nurses and caretakers during the past six months. There will be a private burial at Oakdale Cemetery followed by a memorial service celebrating Georgia's life at 1:00pm Monday, March 4th at St. James Parish, 25 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC. A reception for family and friends will be held following the service in the Great Hall at St. James. Memorials may be made in Georgia's name to St. James Parish Foundation, 25 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or The Ministering Circle, PO Box 3862, Wilmington, NC 28406. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2019