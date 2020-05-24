|
GEORGIANNA MARIE (MEYERS) BINTINGER Georgianna Marie (Meyers) Bintinger, age 92, went to eternal peace on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Georgianna was born to Anna (Svitak) Meyers and George Meyers on April 7, 1928 in Oak Park, IL. She grew up in Berwyn and Cicero, IL and attended high school at Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park. The first in her family to attend college, Georgianna graduated from Rosary College (Dominican University) in River Forest, IL with a degree in history. She taught 4th, 5th and 6th grades for several years at Britten School in Westchester, IL. Soon after marrying Steve Bintinger in 1958 at The Church of The Divine Infant in Westchester, IL, they relocated to Richmond, VA. Georgianna taught another two years until the birth of her first child. She then began her longest and most loved career as a full-time wife and mother. After the arrival of three more children, Georgianna became a long time resident of Oak Brook, IL. Her family always came first. When not chauffeuring children or attending family events, Georgianna enjoyed swimming, tennis, and bridge. She was a gifted artist and dabbled in oil, watercolor, and pencil sketching. Georgianna loved to travel, shop, and visit her children and grandchildren. She was always interested in whatever interested her family members. We will always remember her gracious smile and her wonderful way of making everyone feel special, loved, and supported. In her later years, Georgianna continued to enjoy family visits, eating out, and reading the Bible. She participated in local Bible studies wherever she lived. Georgianna continued to play (and beat) her family at Chinese checkers and gin rummy whenever they accepted the invitation to play. Never one to give up, she was still living independently until her recent hospitalization. Even at 92, she would drive over to Wendy's for an occasional Frosty. A life-long Catholic, her deep faith was always a central part of her life and gave her great comfort and strength. Georgianna was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, her son Stephen, and her brother George Meyers. She is survived by her children Judy (Pohlen) and husband Larry, Carol (Kaiser) and husband Matt, and Susie (Wehner) and husband Joe. Grandchildren Mike and Rob (Linda) Pohlen, Catherine and Andy Kaiser, Katie (fiancé Jack), Meggie (Kyle) Richard, Joey, Shelly, and Johnny Wehner. The family is planning a private funeral Mass at St. Therese Church in Wrightsville Beach, NC and burial in Bloomington, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Dominic Villa c/o Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, 2375 Sinsinawa Road, Hazel Green, WI 53811 or , stjude.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020