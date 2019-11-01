|
GERALD "JERRY" ARTHUR MCKNIGHT Gerald "Jerry" Arthur McKnight, 67, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on October 29, 2019 at his home. He was born November 21, 1951, son of Ray McKnight and Lila Hartman McKnight McGeachy, and raised in Bad Axe, MI. He joined the United States Army after high school. He was stationed in Ft Bragg, where he met his wife, Judy. Jerry lived in various parts of NC while he worked as a carpenter and raised his four children. He volunteered much of his free time serving as a handyman and groundskeeper for local churches. Jerry enjoyed building treehouses and loft beds for his grandchildren, and teaching them to fish and catch turtles. His generosity was shown by donating to many Christian charities. In addition to his mother, Jerry is survived by his wife, Jewell Hadden McKnight to whom he was married in 1974; children, Lydia Locklear (Mark) of Robeson County, NC, Andrew McKnight (Rebecca) of Washington, NC, Ben McKnight (Amanda) of Raleigh, NC, and Julia Posey (Darrell) of Wilmington, NC; nine grandchildren, Micah, James, Chayden, Landon, Hannah, Amara, Makenna, Maverick, and Ada; also brothers and sisters, Mike, Greg, Jim, Dave, Todd, Bob, Sharon, Cindy, Sheila, Mary and Kim. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 10:00 AM Saturday until service time. Interment will be at 12 noon Friday, November 8, 2019, at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Ft. Bragg, NC, 28410, with military honors accorded by an honor guard from the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation made in his memory to one of the following charities: Samaritan's Purse - PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Wycliffe Bible Translators - PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862 Echo Haiti - through Northside Baptist Church of Wilmington, NC (where he and his wife attended). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
