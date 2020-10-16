GERALD FREDRICK ESTES Gerald Fredrick Estes (Jerry) 83 passed away March 19 at hospice with his wife Faye at his side. He was born May 19, 1937 in Lee, Miss. To the late Fred Estes and Creta Brown. Jerry retired from NHRMC after 29 years as a nurse anesthetist. While there he went on 14 mission trips to Haiti with Dr. John Codington. Jerry was in the 82 Airborne, A Mason and Eastern Star, Elk and an avid skydiver(4072 jumps). Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years Faye Lyles Estes, brother Jimmie Estes (Shirley) of West End, N.C. and sister Linda Estes Kerlin of Jacksonville, Fla. Step brothers Ron Smith (Yorktown) and Wayne Smith (Charleston). Aunts Emma Jane Davis, Iva Lee, Jean Pate, Lois Peterson (Verny) and Nell Turnage Of Smithfield. The family would like to thank the employees of NHRMC , esp. The 7th, 8th floors and ICU and hospice for the loving care given to Jerry. Faye would also like to thank everyone for all your love and support during this time of loss. Come and share in the Celebration of Jerry's life at Silver Lake Baptist Church, 4715 Carolina Beach Rd. Oct. 16 at 11 am. Family will have visitation from 10 to 11am. Donations can be made in Jerry's honor to Silver Lake Baptist Church or hospice.



