GERALD KILLIAN WORSLEY Gerald Killian Worsley, age 84, died peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the Hospice House of Moore Regional Medical Center in Pinehurst, NC. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, Greenville, NC. Burial will take place later than afternoon at 1:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Gerald was born and raised in Greenville, NC; one of six children to James Randolph and Helen Killian Worsley. He attended Greenville City Schools and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Later he received a law degree, served in the Army and worked with State Farm Insurance Company as a claims adjuster. He lived for many years in Georgia and more recently in Wilmington, NC. Jerry, as he was called by his friends and family, was preceded in death by his brother, Charles K. Worsley of Rockville, MD. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters: James R. Worsley, Jr. of Washington, DC; Richard (Dick) K. Worsley of Greenville, NC; Bernadine Worsley Monyak of Monaca, PA; and Ann Worsley Clark of Sykesville, MD. He also had many nieces and nephews, including Msgr. Stephen C. Worsley and Dr. Cindy Worsley Hamilton who were his loving caretakers during the final months of his life. Jerry was a very devout and active member of the Roman Catholic Church. He served many years as a Eucharistic Minister and a volunteer in his parish's ministry to the poor. He was a long-time member of the Wilmington Lions Club where he served as president and as secretary-treasurer. He loved UNC-CH and was a regular at their football and basketball games. Although he had no children, he was always close to his family and enjoyed frequent visits with his brothers, sisters, and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Joseph of the Pines Foundation at www.sjp.org or the Sister Isaac Center at www.thestmaryparish.org Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019