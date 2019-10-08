Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Herzog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald M. Herzog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald M. Herzog Obituary
GERALD M. HERZOG Gerald Myron Herzog, 90, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cypress Pointe Rehabilitation Center. Gerry was born on February 19, 1929 in Matawan, New Jersey to George and Adele Herzog. He was predeceased by his parents and first wife Edna Fay Herzog. He is survived by his wife Elaine L. Herzog, daughter Donna Conway; son Gerald Alan Herzog; grandchildren William Soyak and Leonard Herzog; step-children Christine Christensen, Jeanette Dietrick, Paula Powers, Kim Paraspolo and Laura Crane and many additional grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry was a proud Veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He retired as a machinist after 38 years from DuPont in Parlin, New Jersey. He was a volunteer fireman and became Fire Chief in 1968 in Old Bridge, NJ. Gerry also held membership with the NRA, and American Legion. He will always be remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman with a love of the outdoors. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held 11 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with military honors. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now