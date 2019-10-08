|
GERALD M. HERZOG Gerald Myron Herzog, 90, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cypress Pointe Rehabilitation Center. Gerry was born on February 19, 1929 in Matawan, New Jersey to George and Adele Herzog. He was predeceased by his parents and first wife Edna Fay Herzog. He is survived by his wife Elaine L. Herzog, daughter Donna Conway; son Gerald Alan Herzog; grandchildren William Soyak and Leonard Herzog; step-children Christine Christensen, Jeanette Dietrick, Paula Powers, Kim Paraspolo and Laura Crane and many additional grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry was a proud Veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He retired as a machinist after 38 years from DuPont in Parlin, New Jersey. He was a volunteer fireman and became Fire Chief in 1968 in Old Bridge, NJ. Gerry also held membership with the NRA, and American Legion. He will always be remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman with a love of the outdoors. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held 11 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel with military honors. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019