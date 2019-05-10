|
GERALD R. SMITH SR. Heaven has welcomed a fierce soul. On Sunday, April 21st 2019, Gerald R. Smith Sr. passed away at the age of 61. Gerald, Jerry, to his family and high school friends, was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He was proud to be a military brat, son to WJ Smith and Vera Kunze Smith. Gerald's father was a drill sergeant stationed in Germany where he met Gerald's mother. Gerald enjoyed his formative years overseas. He was active in sports and loved the "dormee" life while attending Frankfurt American High School. Gerald credited his participation in sports, football in particular, and the diverse army base lifestyle for his belief in himself and his desire to succeed. Stateside, Gerald's charisma and natural leadership skills led to a career in sales management, eventually bringing him to Wilmington, NC, where he was honored to serve as Vice President of Operations of Reeds Jewelers for over ten years. Gerald was an avid golfer, which is stating it mildly. His love of golf was nearly surpassed by a more recent passion of woodworking. He quickly became skilled at the lathe and created many beautiful and cherished works of art. Gerald was known for his optimistic personality and his big heart. He approached everything with passion. His friends would tell you that he was someone you just wanted to be around, that he was a great inspiration and a source of unending joy. Gerald is survived by his wife, Gail, his son, Gerald "JJ" Jr, his siblings, Walter, Sylvia, Bernard, Ronald, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at 2:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the day. The family request those in attendance wear bright colors, casual or golf attire, like Gerald always wore. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington, www.lcfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2019