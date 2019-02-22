|
GERALDINE ANDERSON I have only known Geri (Geraldine Anderson) about 6 years and in that short span of time, I came to admire this California girl who settled on the east coast with her friend June. Geri proceeded in death by Paula (daughter, Mariah and son, Simon) whom she shared a life with in California for 25 years. Geri had an artistic flair with a creative eye and chose professional careers that enhanced those skills. She went to college in her 40's and became a Drafter working in an engineer firm for 15 years. Geri's personality sparkled! Her infectious smile engaged every single person she encountered at the grocery store, walking the dog, or mingling with her bowling pals. Bowling, drawing, laughing and joking we're Geri's pastimes. Memorial scheduled for NOON Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cardinal Lanes Bowling alley at 3907 Shipyard, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 22, 2019