Geraldine Holton Shaver
GERALDINE HOLTON SHAVER Geraldine Holton Shaver, 72, of Leland, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22nd in Wilmington. Funeral services will be held 11 am on Monday November 30th at Crosswinds Church with Pastor Chris Vernon, officiating. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents Samuel Craig Holton and Imogene Matthews Holton. She is survived by her son William Garrett Shaver III and her sisters Connie Holton Pinion, Wanda Holton Underwood, Nancy Holton Hayes and husband Chuck Hayes. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Crosswinds church in Geraldine's memory.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
