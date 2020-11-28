Garrett, I know you won’t remember me but I’ve known you since you were a small boy. I’m Gloria Ezzell and I’m a friend of Aunt Teresa and Elizabeth, your Nana and your mom. I decorated your house in Southport, I was Nanas Christmas present from Teresa when she moved into the house in Long Beach, and I have decorated at Teresa’s for 40+Years. Whew!! Didn’t mean to write a book!

I loved your mom! She was the epitome of a great mom, woman, employee, friend and part of the community. She always knew how to make you feel special. There are not words to express how sorry I am that she was taken so suddenly . I’m praying that all your wonderful memories of her and the good times you had all her life will comfort you and keep her close during this trying time.

Gloria Ezzey

Friend