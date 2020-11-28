1/
Geraldine Holton Shaver
1948 - 2020
GERALDINE HOLTON SHAVER Geraldine Holton Shaver, 72, of Leland, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22nd in Wilmington. Funeral services will be held 11 am on Monday November 30th at Crosswinds Church with Pastor Chris Vernon, officiating. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents Samuel Craig Holton and Imogene Matthews Holton. She is survived by her son William Garrett Shaver III and her sisters Connie Holton Pinion, Wanda Holton Underwood, Nancy Holton Hayes and husband Chuck Hayes. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Crosswinds church in Geraldine's memory.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Crosswinds Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 27, 2020
Garrett, I know you won’t remember me but I’ve known you since you were a small boy. I’m Gloria Ezzell and I’m a friend of Aunt Teresa and Elizabeth, your Nana and your mom. I decorated your house in Southport, I was Nanas Christmas present from Teresa when she moved into the house in Long Beach, and I have decorated at Teresa’s for 40+Years. Whew!! Didn’t mean to write a book!
I loved your mom! She was the epitome of a great mom, woman, employee, friend and part of the community. She always knew how to make you feel special. There are not words to express how sorry I am that she was taken so suddenly . I’m praying that all your wonderful memories of her and the good times you had all her life will comfort you and keep her close during this trying time.
Gloria Ezzey
Friend
November 26, 2020
A dear friend, so full of Grace....Gone too soon!
I send my deepest condolences to her family; especially her beloved Garrett!
Your precious Mom adored two things...Her Heavenly Father and You. Be assured you have an Angel in Heaven watching over you!
RIP sweet Gerry!
Brookie Johnson
Friend
November 26, 2020
Sending my love and sympathy to Gerry’s family and friends. Gerry and I were very good friends back in our early teaching days in Wilmington. She had the most engaging smile and will always hold a special place in my heart.
Carolyn Everett
Friend
November 25, 2020
Gerry and I went to high school together in Statesville, NC, and were blessed to have enjoyed our 50th SHS reunion a few years ago. Since then we've been good Facebook friends, and that has meant a lot to me. I want to send her family and friends my sincere condolences, and pray for His comfort and peace to surround you in these days, as it is her. She was a joy, and will remain in our memories always.
Elizabeth (Lisa) Seibel-Ross
Classmate
November 25, 2020
My condolences to a grieving family.
Gerry was a friend and colleague for many years at CF CC. A dedicated professional, a good friend.
My prayers are with you all.
Bob Philpott
Friend
November 25, 2020
Dear Family, my sincere condolences in the recent passing of Gerry. Our offices were near each other for several years at CFCC, and I saw her many times after retirement. She will be missed. Kathy Garris
Kathy Garris
Coworker
