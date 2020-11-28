Garrett, I know you won’t remember me but I’ve known you since you were a small boy. I’m Gloria Ezzell and I’m a friend of Aunt Teresa and Elizabeth, your Nana and your mom. I decorated your house in Southport, I was Nanas Christmas present from Teresa when she moved into the house in Long Beach, and I have decorated at Teresa’s for 40+Years. Whew!! Didn’t mean to write a book!
I loved your mom! She was the epitome of a great mom, woman, employee, friend and part of the community. She always knew how to make you feel special. There are not words to express how sorry I am that she was taken so suddenly . I’m praying that all your wonderful memories of her and the good times you had all her life will comfort you and keep her close during this trying time.
