GERALDINE LOCKARD Geraldine Lockard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Plantation Village, Wilmington, NC. Gerry was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx. A gifted student, in 1951 she received a Bachelor of Physics from Hunter College, City University of New York. While working as mathematics teacher in the New York City school system, she received a Master of Science in Mathematics Education from CUNY and a Master of Science in Education Administration from Pace University. With her husband, John Joseph Lockard, Gerry had four children and lived in Jamaica, Queens, New York for most of her adult life. During more than 20 years in New York City's Andrew Jackson High School and Mabel Dean Bacon Vocational High School as a teacher, coordinator and supervisor she found fulfillment in her work with her students, describing with pride their accomplishments in mastering concepts and overcoming learning handicaps. She felt successful when her students reached understanding and felt themselves successful. In later years, Gerry became an adjunct lecturer in mathematics at York and Queensborough Colleges, and passed on her knowledge as an educator through staff development with College Discovery 2000-2006 and as an advisor to the Queens Association for Exceptionally Gifted Children, for which she was recognized in 1977. She also received awards for her work with the College Discovery Program, the International Center for Enhancing Learning Propensity, and as a grantee from the National Science foundation. She authored a children's book "The Moon" with illustrations by her daughter, Adrienne Cremins. She loved to paint and draw, and write journals and poetry. She never stopped learning and teaching. Gerry will be missed by her friends and colleagues and by her family, including her children and spouses Deirdre and Rick Petersen, Jon and Adrienne Cremins and Jeremy Lockard, and her grandchildren Thomas Held, Jake Cremins, Emily Blades and Julia Petersen Services and burial was on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Temple of Israel Cemetery in Wilmington. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Hampstead Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019