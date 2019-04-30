|
|
GERALDINE ROBBINS STACKHOUSE Geraldine Robbins Stackhouse was born on March 26, 1930, to the late Rev. John I Robbins, Sr. and Lila Brown Robbins. She entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Gerri was educated in the public school systems of Leland, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. She was a member of the Summersville AME Zion Church of Leland, NC, and gave her life to Christ at an early age. After moving to Philadelphia, she became a member of The Greater St. Luke Disciple Church of God where she served on multiple auxiliaries such as: Senior Choir, Sunday School Secretary and Kitchen Committee. Gerri loved quartet music and her favorite group was the Mighty Huff Singers. She was a true Huffette groupie. Gerri was a strong person who was never afraid to speak her mind. Her love and laughter were truly one of a kind. The bond her loved ones shared was beyond words. Yes, they had their differences, but the love overshadowed that. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Lonnie Marshall Robbins, Strossie A. Robins, Tyler Francis Robbins, Samuel Lee Robbins, Rev. John I Robbins, Jr., Ulysses Grant Robbins, and Helen Robbins Davis.She leaves to cherish her memories: five children, Thomas D. Hooper, Sr. of Leland, NC, Albert Lee Robbins (Jackye) of Wilmington, NC, Evangelist Gwendolyn Allen, Devida Simpson (Danny), and George Calvin Hardnett (Cynthia) all of Philadelphia, PA; one brother, Timothy Robbins, Sr. of Leland, NC; two sisters-in-law, Gladys Robbins of Leland, NC and Blanche Robbins of Wilmington, NC; two adopted brothers, Thomas and Alphonso Patrick of Philadelphia, PA; one adopted daughter, Gwendolyn Patrick; one favorite cousin, Mildred Jacobs (Coochie) of Leland, NC; eight grandchildren, Aaron Robbins (affectionately known as Doodlebug) of Philadelphia, PA, Jamille Robbins of Raleigh, NC, Rashim Peterson of Philadelphia, PA, Sabra Robbins Wright of Wilmington, NC, Thomas Hooper, Jr. of Leland, NC, Amanda Silver of Philadelphia, PA, Yvette Robbins of Gaithersburg, MD and Ryan Robbins of Wilmington, NC; ten great-grandchildren, Darius Robbins of Houston, TX, Paris Robbins of Wilmington, NC, Kai Robbins of Gaithersburg, MD, Bella Wright of Wilmington, NC, Rashima Peterson, Rasheena Peterson, Rashoda Peterson and Rashonda Peterson all of Philadelphia, PA, Cristiana Silver and Nasir Silver both of Philadelphia, PA; one great-great-grandchild, Lala Peterson of Philadelphia, PA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Service of Celebration will be held from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Summersville AME Zion Church. Burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery, John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019