Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Rollinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Rollinson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Rollinson Obituary
GERALDINE ROLLINSON Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and friend departed this life and entered into eternal life with our Lord Jesus on August 19, 2019. Geraldine Stafford Rollinson was greeted by her Mother and Grandmother, Mrs. Willie Audrey Stafford Devane and Mrs. Etta Faison Stafford Jenkins, who preceded her in Heaven. She left to cherish her memory six children: David Rollinson, Kathy Claud, Gerald Rollinson, Burnis Rollinson, Michelle Rollinson Vereen, Vanessa Rollinson and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Geraldine graduated from Williston High School, she lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed dancing and singing. She gave her heart to the Lord at an early age and always took her children to church. She sang in the church choir and ushered. She was a loving person. She was always smiling, laughing, humming and singing, never complaining. She lived her life with a smile. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service with Reverends Kathy Rollinson and Gerald Rollinson.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now