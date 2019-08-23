|
GERALDINE ROLLINSON Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and friend departed this life and entered into eternal life with our Lord Jesus on August 19, 2019. Geraldine Stafford Rollinson was greeted by her Mother and Grandmother, Mrs. Willie Audrey Stafford Devane and Mrs. Etta Faison Stafford Jenkins, who preceded her in Heaven. She left to cherish her memory six children: David Rollinson, Kathy Claud, Gerald Rollinson, Burnis Rollinson, Michelle Rollinson Vereen, Vanessa Rollinson and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Geraldine graduated from Williston High School, she lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed dancing and singing. She gave her heart to the Lord at an early age and always took her children to church. She sang in the church choir and ushered. She was a loving person. She was always smiling, laughing, humming and singing, never complaining. She lived her life with a smile. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service with Reverends Kathy Rollinson and Gerald Rollinson.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2019