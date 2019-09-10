|
GERALDINE TEAGUE Geraldine Teague, 77, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. She was born in Mullins, SC, on September 23, 1941. Mrs. Teague had a strong Baptist faith and was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, cross stitch and puzzles as well as HGTV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Arthur Farrell Teague, on July 13, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Teague of Wilmington, Wanda Horton and husband Scott of Rocky Point, NC; grandson, Andrew Teague of Wilmington; brother-in-law, Bill Teague and wife Carol of Hendersonville, NC and brother-in-law, Tom Teague and wife Joyce Ann of Olive Branch, MS; sister-in-law, Julia Weathers of Trinity, NC, and sister-in-law, Joyce Stewart and husband Ed of Kennesaw, GA; four nieces and one nephew; and her four legged daughter, "Queenie". The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am in Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to Dr. Dave Rickard for his dedicated and compassionate palliative care. Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 10, 2019