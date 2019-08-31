|
GERARD EDWARD SPEDDING Gerard Edward Spedding, 63, of Wilmington, NC, died August 21, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. He was born on May 15, 1956 in Geneva, NY, the son of the late Edward Spedding and Polly Spedding. Gerard grew up on Seneca Lake and worked at Eastman Kodak from 1980 to 1999. While growing up near Geneva, NY, "Gerry" developed a love for motorcycles and boats. He enjoyed these hobbies for most of his life. He moved to North Carolina in 1999 and worked in and around the boating industry for many years. Surviving is his brother, Jeffrey Spedding; and two sisters, Paula Nelson and Pamela Tighe. Services are private. The family would like to offer a special note of thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him in the remaining months of his life. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 31, 2019