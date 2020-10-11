GERON JAMES RYDEN Geron James Ryden passed peacefully into his Father's arms with his faithful wife by his side on October 8, 2020, at the age of 83. Geron was one of six children born to a Swedish immigrant father, Carl Axel Ryden, who worked tirelessly in the iron mines of Iron River, Michigan, to support his large family. Raised in the upper peninsula of Michigan, Geron suffered a devastating loss at the age of 13 when his mother, Lila Williams Ryden, passed away. His memories of his childhood years were fond, but they were no doubt filled with hard times, hard work, and harsh winters. Until the end, he took great pride in these two identities: being a Swede and being a Yooper. Providence, and the USAF, took Geron far away from his Northern upbringing, to Fort Fisher, North Carolina. It was there that he was introduced to the Atlantic ocean, the Baptist church, and a beautiful Southern girl from Mount Olive, North Carolina, who was also away from home attending James Walker School of Nursing in Wilmington. Once again providence, and an Air Force buddy by the name of Harry Cooly, brought Geron to a basketball game that would change his life. Playing that night was Rachel Holland Davis, who would eventually become his wife and best buddy of 63 years. Though their backgrounds were dissimilar, they found enough in common: strong values, an ingrained work ethic, a common faith, and stunning good looks. His training in the Air Force prepared Geron to become a radar technician. He began a career with the FAA at the Wilmington airport, where he worked for a few years and added a baby boy to his fold. Some years later, he earned a promotion that took his new family to Raleigh to further his career with the FAA. It was in Raleigh that he added a baby girl to his family. In 1972, Geron was promoted to Airway Facilities Sector Manager of the Wilmington airport, his dream job. He spent the last two years of his career replacing the radar and ground equipment at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base before he retired in1994. He continued to find pride and purpose in his new identities: husband, father, Chief of the FAA Airway Facilities. His most cherished leadership roles were those held during his 48 year membership at Pine Valley Baptist Church. He served as deacon, chairman of the deacons, and deacon emeritus in addition to serving on the visitation/outreach team, and prayer room ministry. He welcomed every member and new pastor with anticipatory zeal. He found life through service; he found his true identity as a Christ follower and a loyal member of PVBC. Preceding him in death are his siblings Bill, Conrad, and Karen. Geron leaves behind his loyal wife, Rachel; his children, Geron Ryden, Jr. and wife Karen, Sonya Crawford and husband Kenny; his grandchildren, Christopher Roberts and wife Ashlee, Seth Crawford and wife Maggie, Luke Crawford, Griffin Ryden, and Trent Ryden; his great grandchildren, Cartland Crawford, Eleanor Crawford, and Landon Roberts; his brother Lloyd Ryden and sister Lila Montambo; and five beloved nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Pine Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, October 11 at 3:00 pm. A private burial will follow on Monday in Mt. Olive, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Alzheimer's Association
, or Pine Valley Baptist Church.