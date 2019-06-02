|
GERTRUD "TRUDI" CHARTOFF Gertrud "Trudi" Chartoff, 93 years young of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter. Trudi was born in Germany on January 10, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband Irving, in 2011. Trudi is survived by her nephew, Frank Hendricks, her Eastern Star Sisters and Brothers, and a host of good friends from her beloved Boiling Spring Lakes neighborhood where she and Irving lived since the early 1970's. Trudi was a devoted member of the Order of Eastern Star with membership in both Cape Fear Chapter #346 and AREME Chapter #372 in Wilmington. A memorial service will be held 4 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead, NC. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, , or charity of ones choice. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019