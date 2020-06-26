GERTRUDE ANN CUNNINGHAM Gertrude Ann Cunningham, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Wilmington, NC. Gert was born in Yonkers, NY, and was the younger of two daughters of William J. and Katherine Twomey. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers. Gert met her future husband Kevin at Burroughs Wellcome pharmaceutical company in Tuckahoe, NY, and they were married for almost 47 years until his death in 1996. After raising four children in Eastchester, NY, she returned to Burroughs Wellcome before the company relocated to Greenville, NC, where she continued to work until retirement. Grandma Gertie was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bird watching, especially hummingbirds, and her yard was dotted with bird feeders. She played cards every Tuesday with friends and traveled to many places. For over 48 years, Gert was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville. She moved to Wilmington in 2018 to be closer to her daughter, but always considered Greenville to be her true home. In addition to her parents and husband, Gert was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Pietrzak. She is survived by her children Patricia McNamara of Timonium, MD; Kevin Cunningham of Rutledge, PA; Kathleen Sanders of Wilmington; and MaryKate Cunningham of Chapel Hill; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private family interment will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greenville. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date at St. Peter Catholic Church when conditions are safer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC, 27858 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare/Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC, 28401. Arrangements by www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 26, 2020.