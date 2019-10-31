|
|
GERTRUDE DRAUGHN HORNE Gertrude Draughn Horne, born in Leburn, KY, on Valentine's day, Feb. 14, 1925, passed away Monday Oct. 21, 2019. Ms. Horne was an elementary school teacher for many years in Erlanger, KY and New Hanover County, NC. She was a very kind soul and fondly remembered for always having a gathering of children flocking to her at any event. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edwin Horne; brothers, Delmar and Shelby Draughn; and sister, Clara Evelyn Moore. Ms. Horne is survived by her son, Thomas C. Horne, and his wife, Ruth E. Horne; granddaughter, Wendy M. Horne; brother, Homer Draughn; sisters, Norma Lee Sloan (Grover); Eugena Denise Gaddis (Fred); and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. www.richmondhillfh.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 31, 2019