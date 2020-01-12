|
GERTRUDE IRENE ZAREMBO SKAVRONECK Gertrude Irene Zarembo Skavroneck, 95, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of the late Israel and Beatrice Fink Zarembo. Also remembered is her husband, William Skavroneck, who preceded her in death in 1982. Surviving are three sons, Steven Skavroneck and wife Paula Tirrito, Drew Skavroneck and wife Donna, and Robert Skavroneck and wife Mindy; four grandchildren, Joseph, Sara, Matthew and Brandon. Mrs. Skavroneck was an active member of Temple of Israel in Wilmington. She was also active in the Plantation Village and Champions communities. She loved card games, baking and playing Mahjong. She will be remembered by her family as a friend to all. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel. Burial will follow in the Temple of Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Temple of Israel. PO Box 4879, Wilmington, NC 28406. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020