GILBERT MORREALE Gilbert Leroy Morreale, 91, of Wilmington died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Peter and Mary Morreale. In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Carmella Giovanniello Morreale. He is survived by two daughters; Mary Bongiorno and husband Peter, Phyllis Ann Morreale, both of Wilmington, son Peter Morreale of Leland, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, officiated by Father John McGee. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020