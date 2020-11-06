GILL LYON GREGORY GREGORY, Gill Lyon, 74, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020 at Hospice in Wilmington, N.C. Born on July 28,1946, in Fort Monmouth, N.J., Gill and his family moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1957. He attended U.S. Grant Elementary School and was a 1964 graduate of Belmont High School. As a 1968 graduate of Ohio University he participated in ROTC and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army for two years, including serving a year in Vietnam. After his Army service, Gill began his 30-year career teaching history in the Dayton Public Schools as well as adjunct faculty at Sinclair Community College. Gill and his wife Ellen raised two daughters Lynne (Storar) and Laura (Pribish). In 2004 Gill and Ellen relocated to Wilmington, NC to enjoy golf, boating and the ocean. He continued his teaching career in the STARBASE program throughout the state of North Carolina, until finally retiring fully in 2012. Most recently Gill volunteered his time as a coach at First Tee - Greater Wilmington. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan for over 50 years, as well as a huge Frank Sinatra fan with an expansive collection of his work. Gill is preceded in death by his parents George and Jeannette Lyon Gregory, Gill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ellen (Patterson) ; daughters Lynne Storar (Jeff); Laura Pribish (Todd); 5 grandchildren Savannah, Abby, Alexa, Dalton, and Reese; brother Gary (Julie); sister Jean Connaughton (Dan); brother-in-law Rick Patterson (Chris) and many nieces and nephews. The family and friends will celebrate Gill's life at an open house on November 7, 2020 at 6109 Ambleside Dr. from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to his favorite charity: First Tee-Greater Wilmington. https://www.firstteegreaterwilmington.org
, or P.O. Box 7184, Wilmington, N. C. 28406.