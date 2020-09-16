REV. GLEN MASON NELSON, JR. Rev. Glen Mason Nelson, Jr., 94, of Goss, Mississippi and formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Rev. Nelson was born in Haynesville, LA on July 16, 1926. For most of his life he was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He also enjoyed woodworking. He retired from Ideal Cement Company. Rev. Nelson served as the pastor of Castle Hayne Baptist Church and Watha Baptist Church, and Society Hill Baptist Church in Mississippi. After his retirement from pastoring he used his woodworking skills for his second ministry, making small crosses. We do not know how many hundreds he gave away, but he continued to do so up until very recently. His legacy will endure through his passion for serving and helping others. He loved his family deeply and nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by his grandchildren. Rev. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Nelson, Sr. and Hazel Nelson; daughter, Glynda Farmer; son-in-law, Thomas Farmer; and a sister, Clara Braden. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Charlean Nelson; daughter, Josie Conerly (Thomas) of Bunker Hill, MS; son, Chris Nelson (Sherri) of Scotts Hill; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Smith and Judy Lowery; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Goss Baptist Church, 20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429 or the Mississippi Baptist Children's Home, 118 Lowe Road, Laurel, MS 39443. Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia, MS, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com
.