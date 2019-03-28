GLENDA LEWIS ARNOLD Glenda Lewis Arnold, 71, of Bolivia passed away Wednesday morning at her home. Mrs. Arnold was born February 14, 1948 in Brunswick County, daughter of the late John William Lewis and Annie Dale Anderson Lewis. Many knew her for her love of sports. Whether it was playing softball or coaching adults and children, she could be found at the ballpark many nights. NC State was her favorite team and she loved cheering them on. She also loved watching March Madness, fishing, collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, painting and drawing. She loved her many pets throughout the years. Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed going out to eat with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a Godly woman and was an angel here on Earth. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, even a stranger. She was the best Nana ever. She was preceded in death by her husband RC Arnold, Jr; sister, Shirley Hinson; and three brothers-in-law, Eugene Clemmons, Sam Milliken, Bobby Hinson. Survivors include her son, Keith Arnold and wife Julie of Bolivia; brother, Tommy Lewis and wife Pat of Winnabow; sister, Betty Clemmons of Bolivia, Sandra Milliken of Bolivia, and Carolyn Stanley of Shallotte; grandchildren, Krystal Arnold, Kelly Marvin and husband Johnathan, and Kassidy Arnold; great grandchildren, Wyatt Stanaland, Mason Stone, Luke Marvin, Weston White, Laikyn Marvin, Jentry Marvin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be at eleven o'clock in the morning Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Clemmons Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six until eight o'clock in the evening Friday, March 29, 2019 at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia, North Carolina. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary