GLENN IRA BURDICK Glenn Ira Burdick, 54 years young, left our world for another on February 1, 2019 after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, after 27 blissful years of marriage. He said goodbye to his two daughters, Michelle Lee Schiffer and Laura Marie Rivenbark, followed by a farewell to his son-in-law Michael J. Rivenbark, 7 grandchildren, Shawn Hall Jr., Kaidence and Spencer Rivenbark, Nicole Hemminger, Sarah, Madison and Hailey Schiffer as well as 2 great granddaughters, Addyson and Avalyn Hemminger. He was predeceased in death by his father, John E. Burdick, Sr., He leaves his mother, Dorothy V. Burdick, three brothers, John E. Burdick, Jr. and wife Patti, Paul Burdick, Scott Burdick and one special sister, Nancy Hazler and husband Patrick. He also leaves , as he would say, "a gaggling of" aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to list. He was loved by a large family base and circle of friends and coworkers. He grew up on Quiambog Cove in Stonington, CT. where he fostered his love of saltwater fishing, sailing and hanging with his dad. He graduated from Ella T. Grasso-Southeastern Regional Vocational-Technical high school in 1983 from the culinary arts program. He loved to create all kinds of delicious dishes and was an exceptional personal chef to his family throughout his life. No one can ever duplicate his cooking skills, mostly because he left ingredients off the recipe cards just to screw with us. He was a dedicated and outstanding nurse and employee with the State of North Carolina at the Pender County Correctional Facility in Burgaw, NC. for 14 years. Prior to that, he had worked in a few local nursing homes, with the NC Eye Bank, some retail and several computer programming companies both in Connecticut and North Carolina before received his nursing degree from Cape Fear Community College in 2005. He was a celebrated volunteer with unmatched hours of service as a role player, sailboat instructor and planetarium lecturer at the Mystic Seaport earlier in life. He also gave his time and service to Paul Newman's Trek Across CT for sick and handicapped children, the Red Cross and Tileston Outreach Health clinic. He loved to travel as often and anywhere he could. His last trip was to Ireland where he embedded himself in his Irish heritage which he was so richly proud of. He was a true lifelong New England Patriots Fan (Go Pats) and shared a love for Tampa Bay Lightning hockey. (mostly for his wife.) He was also a very proud Grampy who loved fishing, geocaching, baking and giggling over silly you tube videos with the grandkids. He will be remembered as a loud, larger than life, funny, likeable, caring and kind man. He has left a huge hole in all of our hearts. A get together to celebrate his life will be announced to family and friends at a later date. No other service is planned at this time. Gifts or donations in his name can be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 8, 2019