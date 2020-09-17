1/1
Glenn Wood Ives
GLENN WOOD IVES, SR. Glenn W. Ives Sr., age 94 of Hampstead, passed peacefully Monday September 14, 2020 at Woodbury Wellness Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 25, 1926 in Pender County, son of the late Albert and Rosa Hewitt Ives. He was also predeceased by wives, Sue Boney Ives and Margaret Williams Ives; and a granddaughter, Marcie Romano. He is survived by two sons, Glenn Ives Jr. and wife Jane of Hampstead, and Boney Ives and wife Maggie of Wilmington; daughter Barbara Rooks and husband Mike of Rocky Point; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister in law Bobby Ives. Glenn was a veteran of WWII serving honorably in the US Navy. He was a 3rd degree Mason and a Shriner. Glenn was a lifelong salesman, owning car lots and grocery stores. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday September 20, 2020 at Burgaw Cemetery. Reverend J. D. Herchenhahn will officiate and military honors will be accorded by the United States Navy. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Hospital at www.stjude.org Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
