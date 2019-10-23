|
GLORIA ALICE SULLIVAN Gloria Alice Sullivan, age 87, of Wilmington, passed away on October 20th at Bradley Creek Health Center. Alice was born March 27th, 1932 in Southbridge, Massachusetts, daughter of Joseph P. and Mary Lily (Hines) Letendre. Her parents and her brothers William, Edward and Phillip as well as her sister, Cornelia preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Ron and son Reggie, of Wilmington, her sister, Laura Mintz of Winston-Salem as well as her granddaughter McKenzie of Boston, Mass. Alice spent her elementary and high school years in Wilmington. She was a graduate of New Hanover High School, class of 1951. She later attended nursing school in Florida and, following her graduation as a Register Nurse, served in the Army Nurse Corps. She resigned her commission following her marriage to Ron in 1959, while both were serving in Japan. Alice and Ron continued to serve in Japan for three years following their marriage and later spent four years in England. This helped serve Alice's ambition to "see the world". Alice and Ron lived in Maryland for several years while Ron was employed by the National Security Agency and moved to Wilmington in 1991 following Ron's retirement. Alice and Ron celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August of this year. Alice loved gardening at her own home and volunteered at the Arboretum for several years after becoming a Master Gardener. Alice was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which she had attended regularly since her baptism in 1975. She had several callings in the church in both Maryland and North Carolina. A funeral service will be held at the LDS Church at 514 S. College Road beginning at 2pm Friday, October 25th. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday at Andrews Mortuary at 1617 Market Street. Condolences to the family www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 23, 2019