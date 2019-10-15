|
GLORIA ANN MILLINOR It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of our grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, Gloria Ann Millinor. Gloria was born on January 17,1942 and passed away peacefully on October 13,2019 at the hospice care center in Bolivia,NC. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Rueben and Ruby Buie, her loving husband, Edward Millinor, her daughter, Frandi Cook, her brothers, Kenneth and Donald Buie and nephew, Kenny Buie. She is survived by her grandson and caregiver Michael Cook, grandson Jamie Cook and wife Danielle, her granddaughter, Kristan Cox and husband Waylon, great grandsons, Calvin and Jacob Cox, sister-in-law, Phyllis Buie, nephews, Donnie and Tim Buie, nieces, DeeDee Cooper and Kristi Parrish. Gloria left behind many extended family members and friends including her church family at Faith Baptist Church in Bolivia, NC. Gloria raised and cherished her beloved grandchildren and was a surrogate mother to her brothers 3 children. She found unconditional love and companionship in her dog Loki. She loved a good time, a party and was often the comedian of those occasions. She loved her family and was always willing to assist those in despair or need. She absolutely loved going out to eat and shopping. Gloria will be greatly missed by all that had the good fortune of knowing her. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday October 16,2019 at Faith Baptist Church at 4455 Ocean Hwy East, Bolivia, NC 28422. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am with service to follow at 11:00. Pastor Clayton Rivenbark to officiate.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 15, 2019